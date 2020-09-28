Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.85.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $37.02 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.67.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $529,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 31,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $1,163,990.17. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 385,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,972,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,427,000 after buying an additional 2,429,893 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,881,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,863 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 10,406.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,279 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,256,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,578,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,012,000 after acquiring an additional 690,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

