Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allot Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Allot Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.67.

NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $8.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $305.65 million, a P/E ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.41. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Allot Communications by 25.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allot Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 41.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allot Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $984,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Allot Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

