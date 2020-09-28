Almost Never Films Inc (OTCMKTS:HLWD) Short Interest Up 500.0% in September

Almost Never Films Inc (OTCMKTS:HLWD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of HLWD opened at $0.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $580,000.00, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.54. Almost Never Films has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.85.

About Almost Never Films

Almost Never Films Inc operates as a film company in the United States. It focuses on film production activities; and the provision of finance and production related services. The company is based in West Hollywood, California.

