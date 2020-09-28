Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ALNY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.95.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $138.31 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.51.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.76 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.40% and a negative net margin of 245.14%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.83) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Barry E. Greene sold 44,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $5,487,431.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 65,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,060,720.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 22,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $3,562,177.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 84,501 shares in the company, valued at $13,519,314.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,046 shares of company stock worth $23,182,822 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 463.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,279,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,417 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $136,954,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,901,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,614,574,000 after buying an additional 355,379 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 661.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 407,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,351,000 after buying an additional 353,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,074,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,528,923,000 after buying an additional 269,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

