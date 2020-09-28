Altagas Ltd (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Altagas Ltd (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several research firms recently commented on ATGFF. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altagas in a report on Monday, July 27th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Altagas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Altagas to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Altagas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

OTCMKTS:ATGFF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.24. 14,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,794. Altagas has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $17.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

