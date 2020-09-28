Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALT opened at $12.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.59. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $35.10.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 50.83% and a negative net margin of 858.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Altimmune will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.