Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACH. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $3.30 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.65.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 496,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 15,405 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

