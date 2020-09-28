Ambertech Limited (AMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Monday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Ambertech Company Profile

Ambertech Limited provides various technologies for the professional and consumer audio/visual markets in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Professional, Lifestyle Entertainment, and New Zealand segments. The company distributes high technology equipment to professional broadcast, film, recording, and sound reinforcement industries; home theatre products to dealers; projection and display products for business and domestic applications; and custom installation components for home theatre, and commercial installations to dealers and consumers.

