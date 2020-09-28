Ambertech Limited (AMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Monday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Ambertech Company Profile
