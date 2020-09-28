Ambow Education Holding Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Short Interest Update

Ambow Education Holding Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 338.1% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AMBO stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.93. 1,334,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,374. Ambow Education has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.81.

Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three business divisions: Better Schools, Better Jobs, and Others. The Better Schools division provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services that provide test preparation programs; and international education programs.

