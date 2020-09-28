Amdocs Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.327 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Amdocs has raised its dividend payment by 46.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Amdocs has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amdocs to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $57.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

