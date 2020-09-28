American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the lowest is $1.36. American Electric Power posted earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 92,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 28.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 12.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 12.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.5% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AEP remained flat at $$80.65 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,707,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,241,387. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

