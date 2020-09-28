American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Finance Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of AFIN stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $655.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. American Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were paid a $0.0708 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.07%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Finance Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,642,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,267,000 after buying an additional 260,173 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,916,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in American Finance Trust by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 44,865 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in American Finance Trust by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 67,704 shares during the period. 48.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

