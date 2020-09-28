American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.79.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.89, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $30.15.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.44 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 3,710 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.51 per share, with a total value of $98,352.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 6,900.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,515,000 after buying an additional 4,709,260 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 19.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,637,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,176,000 after buying an additional 2,886,750 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,298.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,850,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,139,000 after buying an additional 2,647,064 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 112.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,006,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,739,000 after buying an additional 1,588,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4,685.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,089,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,412 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

