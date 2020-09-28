American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.79.

AMH opened at $27.69 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 3,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,352.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 80,314 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 75.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 14,834 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 52.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,141 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,657,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,065,000 after acquiring an additional 99,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

