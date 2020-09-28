American Overseas Group (OTCMKTS:AOREF) vs. Essent Group (OTCMKTS:ESNT) Head-To-Head Review

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) and American Overseas Group (OTCMKTS:AOREF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations for Essent Group and American Overseas Group, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Essent Group
|1
|3
|7
|0
|2.55
|American Overseas Group
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Essent Group and American Overseas Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Essent Group
|$867.57 million
|4.83
|$555.71 million
|$5.66
|6.59
|American Overseas Group
|$15.01 million
|0.97
|-$3.18 million
|N/A
|N/A
Essent Group has higher revenue and earnings than American Overseas Group.
Profitability
This table compares Essent Group and American Overseas Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Essent Group
|49.62%
|14.53%
|10.94%
|American Overseas Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Volatility & Risk
Essent Group has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Overseas Group has a beta of -0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
93.3% of Essent Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Essent Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Essent Group beats American Overseas Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
Essent Group Company Profile
Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
American Overseas Group Company Profile
American Overseas Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property/casualty insurance and reinsurance products and services in Bermuda, Barbados, and the United States. It offers non-standard auto insurance products; and specialty risk transfer and management services. The company was formerly known as RAM Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to American Overseas Group Limited in December 2011. American Overseas Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.