American Overseas Group (OTCMKTS:AOREF) vs. Essent Group (OTCMKTS:ESNT) Head-To-Head Review

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) and American Overseas Group (OTCMKTS:AOREF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Essent Group and American Overseas Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essent Group 1 3 7 0 2.55 American Overseas Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Essent Group currently has a consensus target price of $46.82, suggesting a potential upside of 25.48%. Given Essent Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Essent Group is more favorable than American Overseas Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Essent Group and American Overseas Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essent Group $867.57 million 4.83 $555.71 million $5.66 6.59 American Overseas Group $15.01 million 0.97 -$3.18 million N/A N/A

Essent Group has higher revenue and earnings than American Overseas Group.

Profitability

This table compares Essent Group and American Overseas Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essent Group 49.62% 14.53% 10.94% American Overseas Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Essent Group has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Overseas Group has a beta of -0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.3% of Essent Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Essent Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Essent Group beats American Overseas Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

American Overseas Group Company Profile

American Overseas Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property/casualty insurance and reinsurance products and services in Bermuda, Barbados, and the United States. It offers non-standard auto insurance products; and specialty risk transfer and management services. The company was formerly known as RAM Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to American Overseas Group Limited in December 2011. American Overseas Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

