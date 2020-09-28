American Premium Water Corp (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Premium Water Corp (OTCMKTS:HIPH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the August 31st total of 493,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,735,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HIPH traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,162,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,445,127. American Premium Water has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

American Premium Water Company Profile

American Premium Water Corporation produces bottled water under the LALPINA brand name. The company was formerly known as Expert Group Inc and changed its name to American Premium Water Corporation in October 2013. American Premium Water Corporation is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

