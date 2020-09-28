American Premium Water Corp (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Premium Water Corp (OTCMKTS:HIPH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the August 31st total of 493,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,735,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:HIPH traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,162,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,445,127. American Premium Water has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
American Premium Water Company Profile
