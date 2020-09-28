Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPE) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ampio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ampio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ampio Pharmaceuticals.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02.

Shares of AMPE stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.91. 85,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,522. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

