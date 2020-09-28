Analysts Anticipate Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Arch Capital Group posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 82.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

ACGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Arch Capital Group stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,420. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $48.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 404,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,600,000 after purchasing an additional 215,756 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,399,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,290,000 after purchasing an additional 279,432 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 982,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,964,000 after purchasing an additional 27,065 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 494.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 81,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 67,551 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

