Analysts Anticipate At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $398.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) to post sales of $398.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for At Home Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $390.20 million and the highest is $408.00 million. At Home Group posted sales of $318.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow At Home Group.

Get At Home Group alerts:

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.00 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 35.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BofA Securities raised At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on At Home Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised At Home Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

Shares of HOME traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.42. 29,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,365,016. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $908.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.92. At Home Group has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

In other news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $785,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 20,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $417,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,332 shares of company stock valued at $6,136,912 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 68.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 35,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on At Home Group (HOME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.