Analysts Anticipate Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Chart Industries reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.61 million. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

NASDAQ GTLS traded up $3.03 on Friday, reaching $68.32. The company had a trading volume of 312,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.71 and its 200 day moving average is $47.26. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $77.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Chart Industries by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,593,000 after buying an additional 88,004 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

