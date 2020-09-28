Analysts Anticipate Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2020

Brokerages forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Chart Industries reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.61 million. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

NASDAQ GTLS traded up $3.03 on Friday, reaching $68.32. The company had a trading volume of 312,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.71 and its 200 day moving average is $47.26. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $77.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Chart Industries by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,593,000 after buying an additional 88,004 shares during the period.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.