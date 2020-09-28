Analysts Anticipate DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). DURECT posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.76 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRRX. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on DURECT in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded DURECT from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DURECT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 25,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,992. DURECT has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of DURECT by 8.8% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 266,554 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 21,649 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DURECT by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 122,548 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in DURECT by 861.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 74,164 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in DURECT during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in DURECT during the first quarter worth $1,107,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

