Analysts Anticipate Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.28. Freeport-McMoRan reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,900%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $2.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.97.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,937,250. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCX. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

