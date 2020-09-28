Analysts Anticipate Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.47 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) will announce $3.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.62 billion. Freeport-McMoRan posted sales of $3.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year sales of $13.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.90 billion to $13.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.76 billion to $17.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.97.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $15.90. 1,065,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,937,250. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 2.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,492 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $1,657,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,112,246 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $54,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,895 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,922 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after purchasing an additional 57,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

