Analysts Anticipate G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to announce $0.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57. G-III Apparel Group reported earnings of $1.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow G-III Apparel Group.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.68 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

Shares of GIII traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,018. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.27. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 47.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.