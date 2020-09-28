Analysts Anticipate Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to Post $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Garmin posted earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Colliers Secur. raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

NASDAQ GRMN traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.55. 536,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.93. Garmin has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $106.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.21 and a 200-day moving average of $90.40.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 14,720 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,470,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $149,727.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,733. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 43.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Garmin by 103.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,668,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Garmin by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,479,000. 48.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

