Analysts Anticipate Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) to post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.29. Golar LNG Partners reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Golar LNG Partners.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million.

GMLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.55.

Shares of NASDAQ GMLP traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 103,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,708. Golar LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $142.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMLP. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 9.4% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,729,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 405,866 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 164.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 142,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 48.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 141,833 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 872.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 130,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 116,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

