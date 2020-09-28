Analysts Anticipate Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to Announce -$3.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will post earnings of ($3.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.90) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.84). Hawaiian reported earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 298.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of ($9.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.91) to ($8.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($3.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.42) by ($0.39). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 91.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

HA traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.80. 923,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,702. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The company has a market cap of $588.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 185.5% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,267,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 12.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after acquiring an additional 193,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after acquiring an additional 37,262 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the second quarter worth approximately $6,025,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

