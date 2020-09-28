Analysts Anticipate Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.10). Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,999.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%.

INFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 17,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INFI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.11. 9,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,094. The company has a market cap of $62.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.92. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

