Analysts Anticipate Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.91 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to announce $5.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.72 billion. Micron Technology reported sales of $4.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year sales of $21.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.10 billion to $21.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.93 billion to $25.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,003 shares of company stock worth $1,195,427. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 162.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.30. 935,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,582,176. The stock has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.95. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

