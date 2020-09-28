Analysts Anticipate National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to Post $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to post $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. National Retail Properties reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.84 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 35.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NNN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,394,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 245,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,775,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,440,000 after acquiring an additional 363,417 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NNN stock traded up $1.08 on Monday, reaching $35.29. 880,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,115. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.72. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $59.26.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

