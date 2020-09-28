Analysts Anticipate Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to Post $2.36 EPS

Analysts expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to announce earnings of $2.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at $8.22. Novavax posted earnings of ($1.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 329.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.51) to $25.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $18.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to $30.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 944.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVAX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Novavax from $101.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.21.

In related news, Director Michael A. Mcmanus, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,168,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,846. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Trizzino sold 42,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $6,365,998.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,470.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,951 shares of company stock worth $22,327,836. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Novavax by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,637,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,547,000 after buying an additional 2,579,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Novavax by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after buying an additional 152,556 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,097,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,515,000 after buying an additional 296,579 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Novavax by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 434,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after buying an additional 160,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novavax stock traded down $3.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.27. 139,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,390,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Novavax has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $189.40. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.57.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

