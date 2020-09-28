Analysts Anticipate O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. O2Micro International posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.18 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. O2Micro International had a net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $17.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of O2Micro International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in O2Micro International stock. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 3.63% of O2Micro International worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OIIM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,783. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. O2Micro International has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $84.06 million, a PE ratio of 334.00 and a beta of 1.05.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

