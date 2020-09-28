Analysts Anticipate Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Orion Group posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $183.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.13 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

ORN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.87.

ORN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.72. 5,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $5.99.

In other news, Director Mary E. Sullivan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 154,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,087.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Orion Group by 39.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 22,776 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 64,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

