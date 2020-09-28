Analysts Anticipate Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Osmotica Pharmaceuticals.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 73.47%. The business had revenue of $37.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.50 million.

OSMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 304,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,995. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $270.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSMT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 79,121.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,054,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,110 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $757,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 328,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 154,541 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 108,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

