Analysts Anticipate Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $123.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to post sales of $123.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $111.74 million to $139.84 million. Precision Drilling posted sales of $284.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year sales of $688.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $671.92 million to $718.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $632.15 million, with estimates ranging from $559.50 million to $669.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $136.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.14 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 4.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PDS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $0.90 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $0.90 to $1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 32.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth about $36,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 323.1% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 130,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 7.0% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 619,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 40,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.64. 8,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,468. The firm has a market cap of $171.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.64.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

