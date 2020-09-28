Analysts Anticipate Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yum China’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.49. Yum China posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.81.

Shares of Yum China stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.97. The stock had a trading volume of 21,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,258. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.84. Yum China has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $59.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.78 and its 200 day moving average is $48.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Yum China news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $305,375.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Yum China by 1.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 25.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 0.6% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 55,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

