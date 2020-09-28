Analysts Expect e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) to Post $0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) will announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. e.l.f. Beauty posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $64.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.55 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 5.46%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 4,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $75,838.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,548 shares in the company, valued at $4,139,031.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 54,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $1,138,066.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 410,599 shares of company stock worth $8,136,433 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 89.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 80.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $929.23 million, a PE ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 2.22.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.