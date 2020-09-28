Analysts Expect Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) to Post $0.85 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) will announce $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.86. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.28). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $261.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.53 million.

Several research firms have commented on GLPI. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $32.41 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 104.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $212,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $37.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,562. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

