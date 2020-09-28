Analysts Expect Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) to announce $28.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties posted sales of $11.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year sales of $105.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $98.30 million to $112.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $149.85 million, with estimates ranging from $108.10 million to $191.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $24.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 55.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.88.

IIPR stock traded up $5.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,491. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 115.43, a quick ratio of 115.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $130.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.66%.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $1,882,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 288,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,226,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary A. Curran bought 500 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.26 per share, with a total value of $59,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at $272,589.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,355 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,319.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 331.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

