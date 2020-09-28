Analysts Expect Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.03). Liquidity Services reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LQDT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of Liquidity Services stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.26. 12,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,875. The stock has a market cap of $232.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $8.76.

In other news, CAO Sam Guzman sold 10,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $51,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

