Analysts Expect LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Equities analysts predict that LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. LSI Industries reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LSI Industries.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. LSI Industries had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of LSI Industries stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 967 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,846. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $169.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 983.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 77.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 19.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.