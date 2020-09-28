Analysts Expect MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.77) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for MeiraGTx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.74). MeiraGTx posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 156.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MeiraGTx will report full year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($1.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($2.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MeiraGTx.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 30.69% and a negative net margin of 331.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MGTX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of MeiraGTx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 15,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $216,580.59. Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $35,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 471,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,074,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,482 shares of company stock valued at $351,926. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the 1st quarter worth about $38,957,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 93.1% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 668,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after buying an additional 322,248 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MeiraGTx by 3.7% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,713,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,497,000 after purchasing an additional 131,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 165.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 98,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 21.8% in the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 53,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGTX traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,765. The firm has a market cap of $459.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38. MeiraGTx has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MeiraGTx (MGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.