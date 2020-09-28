Analysts Expect PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR.

Get PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR alerts:

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.11 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the first quarter worth $66,000. 9.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,225,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,282,629. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Read More: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.