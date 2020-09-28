Analysts Expect Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Seattle Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at $2.84. Seattle Genetics reported earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Seattle Genetics.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGEN. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Seattle Genetics from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Seattle Genetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.26.

SGEN traded up $5.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $190.51. 859,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,056. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.46. Seattle Genetics has a 12 month low of $78.32 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.17 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $1,435,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,855,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 11,610 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,973,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,257 shares of company stock worth $30,481,478 over the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

