Analysts Expect SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) will announce $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.65. SpartanNash reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPTN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SpartanNash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

In other SpartanNash news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,173 shares of company stock valued at $337,410 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.28. 22,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,308. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.94. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.1925 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

