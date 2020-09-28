Analysts Expect Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $242.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) will announce $242.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $236.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $248.43 million. Spire posted sales of $225.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.51 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Spire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Spire from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Spire by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Spire by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Spire by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,913,000 after purchasing an additional 29,218 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Spire by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Spire stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.13. 4,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,186. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.31 and its 200-day moving average is $66.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Spire has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $87.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.6225 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

