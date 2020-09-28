Analysts Expect Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) to Post $1.11 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) will announce $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Teradyne posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $838.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.44 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.66.

In other news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 4,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $410,898.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,470.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,437,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,137 shares of company stock worth $8,299,288 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Teradyne by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 1,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Teradyne by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,831,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,208. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.76. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $93.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

