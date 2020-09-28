Analysts Expect Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $221.51 Million

Equities analysts expect Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) to announce sales of $221.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $219.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $225.00 million. Trex posted sales of $194.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year sales of $826.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $819.25 million to $836.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $921.89 million, with estimates ranging from $872.86 million to $955.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $220.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.21 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

TREX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Trex from $57.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Trex by 15.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,438,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,407,000 after purchasing an additional 320,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Trex by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,724,000 after buying an additional 56,710 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,096,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,581,000 after buying an additional 42,440 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Trex by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,654,000 after buying an additional 21,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Trex by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 894,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,664,000 after purchasing an additional 267,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TREX traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $68.50. The stock had a trading volume of 428,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,784. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.34. Trex has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $78.32. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.62.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

