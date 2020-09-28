Analysts Expect Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) to post sales of $1.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the highest is $2.90 million. Vaxart posted sales of $450,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 255.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year sales of $7.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 million to $14.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $61.10 million, with estimates ranging from $50.60 million to $71.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vaxart.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VXRT shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vaxart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

VXRT traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.40. 11,052,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,216,283. Vaxart has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33. The firm has a market cap of $808.10 million, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other Vaxart news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 9,385,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $77,804,849.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,530,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 2,246.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 302,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 289,761 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vaxart by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 28,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxart (VXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.