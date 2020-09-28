Analysts Expect Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.21 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) will announce $75.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vicor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.00 million and the highest is $75.41 million. Vicor reported sales of $70.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicor will report full-year sales of $290.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.20 million to $291.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $372.65 million, with estimates ranging from $371.30 million to $374.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $70.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VICR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

In related news, CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,200 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $187,286.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,668,275 over the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vicor by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Vicor by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Vicor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Vicor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Vicor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICR traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.32. 3,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,917. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.45. Vicor has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $90.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

